Police Investigate Disorder At Sandwell Birthday Party

12 March 2017, 07:46

CAP Centre Smethwick - google street view.

An investigation has begun after disorder broke out at a birthday party in Smethwick.

Officers were called to the CAP centre in Windmill Lane at around 1.19am following reports shots had been fired.

Specialist units were immediately deployed and a search of the area was conducted by officers who found what appear to be a bullet and a shotgun casing.

The area was cordoned off while forensic experts made a detailed search and officers are trawling through CCTV to establish what happened. 

Detective Sergeant Chris Jones, from Force CID, said: "No one at the scene had sustained any injuries and at present no victim has been identified; however hospital checks are being carried out to establish whether this is definitely the case.

"Clearly gun crime is a high priority for us and we will be working round the clock to identify who is responsible. We urge anyone who was at the party or in the vicinity, and saw what happened, to contact us as soon as possible with any information."

Local policing teams are now patrolling the area to provide reassurance to residents.

Those with information are asked to contact police on 101.

