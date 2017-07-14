More Venues Revealed For Birmingham Commonwealth 2022 Bid

14 July 2017, 08:05

Birmingham commonwealth 2022 logo

Capital's been getting more details on which venues will host sports should Birmingham win the bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

We already know the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham would be home to the athletics and also host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the event.

This morning, Capital's been told Aston Villa's football ground Villa Park would host the Rugby 7s, netball would be held at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry and the brand new Sandwell Aquatics Centre would be home to the swimming, para swimming and diving events.

Sandwell Aquatics Centre Commonwealth

Councillor Steve Eling, Leader of Sandwell Council, said:

"The Birmingham 2022 bid is comprehensive and will provide benefits to the whole of the region, including Sandwell.

"We have been talking for a while about renewing and continuing to improve our leisure facilities in Sandwell and we are excited that our new build Aquatics Centre will become one of the Games venues for swimming and diving."

ricoh Arena Commonwealth

Ian Ward, Chair of the Commonwealth Games Bid Company, said:

"We looked long and hard at the existing international standard venues within the region and are proud to have developed a bid that offers a compact Games with 95% of venues already available. We could not have done that without the support of Ricoh Arena, which is on our doorstep.

"Combined with the new Sandwell Aquatics Centre, which is an important sports and community investment and our only proposed new-build facility and Villa Park, which has recently hosted Rugby World Cup fixtures, these West Midlands venues will ensure that the benefits of a Birmingham 2022 Games will reach far and wide."

Alexander Stadium commonwealth

Even more venues are due to be announced in due course, but here's the list so far:

  • Alexander Stadium
  • Sandwell Aquatics Centre
  • Genting Arena
  • NEC
  • Barclaycard Arena
  • University of Birmingham
  • Ricoh Arena
  • Villa Park
  • Symphony Hall

Trending On Capital FM

Fans Hit Out At Love Island's "Heartless" Olivia As Mental Health Charity Praises Chris For Crying
Cheryl shows off her new blonde hairstyle

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

'Love Island' Tinder

Play ‘Love Island’ Tinder To Brutally Reveal The Islanders That Are Actually No-One’s Type On Paper
Beyoncé's First Picture Of Twins

Beyoncé Has FINALLY Shared The First Picture Of Her Month-Old Twins And Confirmed Their Names!

Beyoncé

The Script Audition For Anchorman

WATCH: The Script Recreated That Iconic Scene From 'Anchorman', And It Nearly Beats The Original

The Script

Love Island 2017 Line Up Kem

We Just Found Kem's Acting Debut With An Unearthed TV Advert Before He Went On Love Island

Kit Harington

Kit Harington Slams Fans Who Leak Spoilers As 'A******s' In Feisty Rant About New Game Of Thrones Season