Man Wanted Over Sedgley Crash And Stabbing

21 June 2018, 06:08

Police want to question Luke Shelley on suspicion of attempted murder

The 23-year-old is wanted for questioning by police in connection with a collision and stabbing in Hall Street, Sedgley.

Shelley

It happened just before 2.30pm on Tuesday 8 May.

A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his body. He is now recovering.

Despite numerous attempts to arrest Shelley at places he is known to spend time, officers have not been able to trace him.

DC Lindsay Marsh said: 

“We would urge anyone who knows where he is to come forward. It is believed he has links to both the Dudley and Sedgley areas.

"Do you recognise him or do you know where he is? If you have any information at all regarding his whereabouts you should call 101 immediately."

