Man Jailed For Shooting Two Men in Birmingham

A man has been jailed for 21 years after a shooting a man and his nephew in Birmingham.

22 year old Rehman Afzal shot both men in the legs in the attack on Holly Road in Handsworth last December, and was arrested at his home less than a week later.

He was found guilty of possession of a firearm, intent to cause fear, wounding, robbery and possession of cannabis.