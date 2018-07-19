Man From Birmingham Guilty Of Plotting To Behead Prime Minister

He was caught by a team of undercover officers from the Met, FBI and MI5

A so-called Islamic State terrorist, originally from Birmingham, has been found guilty of a plot to kill the Prime Minister.

Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman was caught by an undercover police officer in November posing as an IS accomplice.

The 20 year-old was plotting to bomb the gates of 10 Downing Street and kill the guards, before attacking Theresa May with either a knife or gun.

The defendant revealed his plans to the FBI agent, saying: "I want to do a suicide bomb on Parliament. I want to attempt to kill Theresa May.

"There are lorries here with big gas tankers, if a brother can drive it next to Parliament I will bomb."

Following an Old Bailey trial, Rahman, from Finchley in north London, was found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism in Britain.

Midway through the trial, he admitted helping his friend Mohammed Aqib Imran to join IS in Libya by recording an IS sponsorship video.

Imran, 22, from south-east Birmingham, was found guilty of having a terrorist handbook after the jury deliberated for 13 hours.

The jury is still deliberating on a charge against Imran of preparing terrorist acts abroad.