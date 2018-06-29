Man Dies Week After Kingstanding Stabbing

The 45 year-old is said to have suffered serious leg injuries in Finchley Park

The man was attacked on Wednesday 20th June and was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the leg. A week later and West Midlands Police have confirmed the 45 year-old has died.

A 17-year old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested at the time, and later charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared before Birmingham magistrates and was remanded pending a further appearance at Crown Court. The charge will be reviewed by the CPS.

A 19-year-old man, who was arrested at the same time, has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.