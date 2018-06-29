Man Dies Week After Kingstanding Stabbing

29 June 2018, 06:29

police tape generic

The 45 year-old is said to have suffered serious leg injuries in Finchley Park

The man was attacked on Wednesday 20th June and was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the leg. A week later and West Midlands Police have confirmed the 45 year-old has died.

A 17-year old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested at the time, and later charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared before Birmingham magistrates and was remanded pending a further appearance at Crown Court. The charge will be reviewed by the CPS.

A 19-year-old man, who was arrested at the same time, has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

love Island, new, contestants

Ellie Jones Love Island 2018: Everything From Her Ex Jack Fincham, Age, Job & Baby Ballroom

Alex Miller Love Island

Alex Miller Love Island 2018: Everything About The New Islander, From His Job, Age And Instagram
Shawn Mendes Hailey Baldwin Met Gala

Does This Social Media Move Prove Hailey Baldwin & Shawn Mendes WERE Dating After All

Jordan Adefeyisan Love Island

Jordan Adefeyisan Love Island 2018: Details Including Modelling, Age, Instagram, Exes & Tinder
Drake Reveals Details About His Son On New Album

Drake's Secret Son Confirmed In Surprise New Lyrics On 'Scorpion' Album