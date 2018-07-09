Man Critical After Fight Outside Willenhall Pub

9 July 2018, 12:14

Police

It happened early this morning

Police are investigating after a man was found with serious head injuries in Willenhall.

They were called to reports of a fight outside the Malthouse pub on New Road just after midnight.

A 31-year-old man was found with head injuries and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The area is taped off this morning as police work to gather vital evidence from the scene.

Officers have worked through the night to secure CCTV and witness statements, but are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

If anyone was in New Road at the time and witnessed the attack, or has any information that could help the enquiry, please call police on 101 quoting log number 37 of 9/7/18.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

hailey baldwin

Who Is Hailey Baldwin? Everything You Need To Know About Justin Bieber’s Fiancée
Raye backstage at Wireless Festival 2018

WATCH: Raye Smashed Bottles Over Roman Kemp's Head After Awkward Drake Quesions
Selena Gomez Unbothered by Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Has The Perfect Response To Justin Bieber Getting Engaged To Hailey Baldwin
French Montana Drake Elevate

French Montana Reveals He's The Mystery Vocalist On Drake's Song 'Elevate'
Beyoncé 'Pregnant' Claim Fans

WATCH: Is Beyoncé Pregnant With Her Fourth Child?