Man Critical After Fight Outside Willenhall Pub

It happened early this morning

Police are investigating after a man was found with serious head injuries in Willenhall.

They were called to reports of a fight outside the Malthouse pub on New Road just after midnight.

A 31-year-old man was found with head injuries and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The area is taped off this morning as police work to gather vital evidence from the scene.

Officers have worked through the night to secure CCTV and witness statements, but are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

If anyone was in New Road at the time and witnessed the attack, or has any information that could help the enquiry, please call police on 101 quoting log number 37 of 9/7/18.