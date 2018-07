Man Charged With Murder After 86 Year Old Birmingham Grandmother Stabbed

Police have charged a man with murder after an 86 year old grandmother was stabbed to death in Birmingham.

Riasat Bi was killed at her home in Small Heath last week and died of multiple stab wounds.

20 year old Madni Ahmed from Cavendish Street in Stoke-on-Trent is due before magistrates on Tuesday (16th July).

He's also facing charges of attempted murder of an 18 year old man.