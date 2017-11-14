Man Charged Over Birmingham Hit And Run Which Killed A "Loving Grandmother"

A man has been charged with perverting the course of justice over a hit-and-run which claimed the life of a woman in Handsworth.

Darren Holness, aged 47, of Leonard Road, Handsworth, was due to appear before Birmingham magistrates today, 14 November, after being charged as part of the investigation into the death of Krishna Devi Droch.

The 62-year-old was hit as she crossed Rookery Road near its junction with Soho Road in Handsworth at around 11am on Thursday, 9 November.

Three other people were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and have since been released pending further investigation.

Police believe three cars were involved in the incident and are continuing appeal for witnesses to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force’s collision investigation unit, said: “We think that a Vauxhall Zafira was being followed by a Corsa and a Mondeo as it travelled along Rookery Road.

"The Zafira then crossed to the wrong side of the road around a ‘keep left’ bollard and it is at this point that it struck the victim as she crossed the road .

“All three vehicles sped off after the collision; however the Zafira was found burned out just two hours later in Romulus Close.

“We have since also recovered the Corsa and the Mondeo and all three vehicles are being forensically examined.

“Specially trained officers continue to support the family and the thoughts of officers remain with them at this sad time."