Man Charged After Missing Woman Found Dead In Birmingham

6 March 2018, 10:00

Charlotte Teeling missing woman found dead Birming

Charlotte Teeling was reported missing last month

A man's been charged with murder after the body of a missing woman was found in Kingstanding on Friday.

40 year-old Richard Bailey from Cooksey Lane in Kingstanding is also accused of attacking 33 year-old Charlotte Teeling.

He is due before Magistrates today.

West Midlands Police attended an address in Cooksey Lane at 9.50pm as part of enquiries to trace Charlotte, who was reported missing to West Mercia Police on 26th February.

Officers found her dead inside the property.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from West Midlands Police’s Homicide Team, said: 

“This is a tragic case where a young woman has sadly lost her life. 

“I’d ask that anyone has any information on Charlotte’s movements since 22 February, which is when she was last seen, or anyone who has any information that could help our investigation and hasn’t already spoken to my team to get in touch."

