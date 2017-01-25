Man Arrested After Birmingham Bus Stabbing Kills 36-Year-Old

25 January 2017, 16:19

Leon Barrett Hazle - Handsworth Bus Stabbing Victi

A man's been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 36-year-old stabbed to death on a bus in Handsworth in Birmingham.

The 25-year-old was arrested after surrendering himself to police officers this afternoon (Wednesday 25 January) following the release of CCTV footage this morning.

He will be questioned in due course.

The 36-year-old man fatally stabbed on Monday has been named as Leon Barrett-Hazle.

Meanwhile officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses on the bus to come forward.

Detective Inspector Warren Hines, from force CID, said: “We still need these witnesses to come forward to help us establish what happened on the top deck of the 11A service on Monday evening in Rookery Road.

“The family of Leon are being kept informed of the latest development in our investigation and our thoughts remain with them."

Det Insp Hines can be contacted on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Trending On Capital FM

British Night Out

This Video Of A Typical British Night Out In 60 Seconds Will Have You Craving The Weekend

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Stranger Things poster

Stranger Things Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

CBB Love Island

Love Island Stars Hit Back After Celebrity Big Brother Bans Them From Entering The House

Oscars Error

Uh Oh! How Many Of You Spotted This Massive Error On The Oscar Nominee's List?!

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole in Cannes

Cheryl Revealed What She'd Call Her Baby If It's A Boy & It's Adorable

Cheryl

Bianca and Jamie on CBB

The Moment Jamie Finds Out Bianca Has A Boyfriend Outside The CBB House Is Brutal Viewing