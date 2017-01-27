Murder Charge After Birmingham Bus Stabbing

A man's been charged with the murder of a 36-year-old stabbed to death on a bus in Handsworth in Birmingham.

UPDATE: 27TH JANUARY

A 25 year-old man from Handsworth has been charged with murder after a stabbing on a bus on Monday night.

Kieran Gillespie from Wellesbourne Road is accused of attacking a passenger on the top deck on the number 11A service in Rookery Road.

Leon Barrett-Hazle was stabbed multiple times in Rookery Road - he died at the scene.



Leon's family have released a statement following his murder this week:

"Family and friends are devastated by the tragic loss of a wonderful, warm, kind, generous of heart and much-loved Leon Barrett Hazle.

"We have been robbed of the best son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend anyone could ever wish for.

"Words cannot express the immense grief and pain we are suffering but memories of your infectious smile, happy-go-lucky style will help fill the massive void in our lives.

"You had so much life to live. No reason on earth can justify taking it away in such a manner. Rest in peace."

Meanwhile officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses on the bus to come forward.

Detective Inspector Warren Hines, from force CID, said:

“We still need these witnesses to come forward to help us establish exactly what happened on the top deck of the 11A service on Monday evening in Rookery Road.

“The family of the victim is being kept informed of the latest development in our investigation and our thoughts remain with them."

25TH JANUARY

The 25-year-old was arrested after surrendering himself to police officers this afternoon (Wednesday 25 January) following the release of CCTV footage this morning.



He will be questioned in due course.



The 36-year-old man fatally stabbed on Monday has been named as Leon Barrett-Hazle.

Det Insp Hines can be contacted on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.