Murder Charge After Birmingham Bus Stabbing

27 January 2017, 07:08

Leon Barrett Hazle - Handsworth Bus Stabbing Victi

A man's been charged with the murder of a 36-year-old stabbed to death on a bus in Handsworth in Birmingham.

UPDATE: 27TH JANUARY

A 25 year-old man from Handsworth has been charged with murder after a stabbing on a bus on Monday night.

Kieran Gillespie from Wellesbourne Road is accused of attacking a passenger on the top deck on the number 11A service in Rookery Road.

Leon Barrett-Hazle was stabbed multiple times in Rookery Road - he died at the scene.


Leon's family have released a statement following his murder this week:

"Family and friends are devastated by the tragic loss of a wonderful, warm, kind, generous of heart and much-loved Leon Barrett Hazle.

"We have been robbed of the best son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend anyone could ever wish for.

"Words cannot express the immense grief and pain we are suffering but memories of your infectious smile, happy-go-lucky style will help fill the massive void in our lives.

"You had so much life to live. No reason on earth can justify taking it away in such a manner. Rest in peace."

Meanwhile officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses on the bus to come forward.

Detective Inspector Warren Hines, from force CID, said: 

“We still need these witnesses to come forward to help us establish exactly what happened on the top deck of the 11A service on Monday evening in Rookery Road.

“The family of the victim is being kept informed of the latest development in our investigation and our thoughts remain with them."

***

25TH JANUARY

The 25-year-old was arrested after surrendering himself to police officers this afternoon (Wednesday 25 January) following the release of CCTV footage this morning.

He will be questioned in due course.

The 36-year-old man fatally stabbed on Monday has been named as Leon Barrett-Hazle.

Meanwhile officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses on the bus to come forward.

Detective Inspector Warren Hines, from force CID, said: “We still need these witnesses to come forward to help us establish what happened on the top deck of the 11A service on Monday evening in Rookery Road.

“The family of Leon are being kept informed of the latest development in our investigation and our thoughts remain with them."

Det Insp Hines can be contacted on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Trending On Capital FM

Elders React To Fifty Shades Darker

WATCH: "I'm Hungry", "Oh I Bet You Are!" - Elders Get Filthy Watching 'Fifty Shades Darker' Trailer
Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Ed Sheeran Reveals His Favourite New Tattoos

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Strips Down To Flash His Favourite Brand New Tattoos, Including 'LADZ ON TOUR'

Ed Sheeran

Zayn and Taylor Swift I Don't Wanna Live Forever

WATCH: Taylor Swift Fangirl Over Zayn In World Exclusive Behind The Scenes Video For Capital!

Taylor Swift

Nathan Sykes' Closer Cover

WATCH: Nathan Sykes' Cover Of 'Starving' Is SO Dreamy, It Got Hailee Steinfeld's Seal Of Approval

Nathan Sykes

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf's Stiles' Final Scenes Have Been Released & It's More Emotional Than We Imagined

Selena Gomez new show 13 reasons why

Selena Gomez Has Revealed The Real Reason Behind Her New Netflix Series & It's Heart-Warming