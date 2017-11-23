Man And Woman Arrested After Toddler Dies In Birmingham

Police in Birmingham are investigating after a toddler, who was found seriously hurt at the weekend, has died in hospital.

The 21-month-old girl, found at a house in the Northfield area of Birmingham on Sunday, died at the city's children's hospital on Wednesday evening, West Midlands Police said.



A 30-year-old woman and a man, 28, have been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing serious injury to a child.



Police said they went to a house in The Green at 3pm on Sunday after reports that a girl was unconscious.



She was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and pronounced dead at 8.30pm on Wednesday.



Inspector Ian Wilkins said: "This is a terribly sad case which has resulted in the death of a little girl.



"At present her death remains unexplained. Our inquiries will focus on determining whether any of the injuries she sustained were deliberately inflicted or whether this was a tragic accident.



"A post-mortem will be carried out in due course which will hopefully confirm the precise cause of death."



The man and woman were arrested when the girl was still alive and they have been released on conditional bail.



The address where she was found has been sealed off while investigations continue, WMP said.



The house had been boarded up some time in the week, according to builders carrying out work nearby.



Meanwhile, neighbours have spoken of their shock at the news, after seeing police and an ambulance in the cul-de-sac over the weekend.



An unmarked police car was in the street, parked outside the home on Thursday, along with a forensics van.



One couple, who moved in next door to the address, said they recalled seeing youngsters playing happily and using a trampoline in the back garden in the last few weeks.



Another neighbour, Alan Gouldsborough, said he had known the family for years and described the woman who had lived at the house as "a good mother".



The 63-year-old added: "I can't believe this has happened.



"She looked after her kids - they were well-dressed and well fed.



"Her mother comes and looks after the youngsters while she goes off to work - she's a carer."



He added the family were "close-knit, loving and caring".



Mr Gouldsborough, who has lived in the road 17 years, said: "She's a good mother she would not hurt those children, and I know that for a fact."