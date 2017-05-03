Jail For Sparkhill Man Who Beat Housemate To Death

A 23 year-old man has been sentenced to over 11 years for the manslaughter of his housemate

Damien Boroweic from Durham Road shared a bedsit in the city with 52 year-old Wojciech Molenda and 9 others.

Borowiec had moved into the house around five or six weeks before the incident and worked at a chicken factory in Birmingham.



There was a misunderstanding over rent between Borowiec and Wojciech, and other residents described seeing Borowiec ‘in a rage’ and making threats against Wojciech shortly before he beat him to death.



Following the court hearing, Detective Inspector Warren Hines, from Force CID, said: “This is a tragic case where a man has lost his life over a seemingly trivial matter.



“CCTV showed Borowiec acting aggressively towards Wojciech earlier on Saturday evening. We also recovered blood stained clothing from his room. Despite this, in interview, Borowiec stated that he had nothing to do with Wojciech’s death, however at the eleventh hour he has admitted to manslaughter.



“ I hope that the sentence will be of some comfort to Wojciech’s family and friends."