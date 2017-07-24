Greyhound Trust Warns Birmingham Track Closure Will Put Pressure On Charity

24 July 2017, 07:22

Retired Greyhound Trust Hall Green

A charity's told Capital the closure of a greyhound racing track in Birmingham could hit them hard.

The Hall Green track had been due to shut next summer and houses built on the site.

That closing date's suddenly been brought forward to this Saturday (29th July).

Planning permission for 210 houses and a hotel was approved by councillors last year.  The racing track has been at Hall Green since 1927.

Retired Greyhound Trust Hall Green

It's thought 100 have been made redundant by the impending closure, but many of the dogs and trainers will move to Birmingham's other track at Perry Barr.

The Greyhound Trust rehomes retired racing dogs and has told Capital they expect more dogs to end up on their waiting list after the closure.

But they are most worried about the loss of income from the track.  They receive around £18,000 a year by being allowed to hold events and collections at race nights.

Tracey Parbery is from the Retired Greyhound Trust and spoke to Capital about her concerns.

Trending On Capital FM

Big Brother Secret Task

Details Have Emerged Of A Secret Big Brother Task That Couldn’t Be Shown On TV Because It Was Too Brutal
Justin Bieber goes for a hike with a mystery lady

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Liam Payne and Cheryl fine

Liam Payne Called Cheryl His Wife AGAIN In An Interview & We Just Can't Deal

One Direction

Louis Tomlinson Mariachi Band With Roman Kemp

WATCH: Louis Tomlinson Creases Up As A Mariachi Band Sings His Chats Between Him And Harry Styles!
Matt Terry - Subeme La Radio

We Translated 'Súbeme La Radio' Into English & Discovered It's Actually Quite Heartbreaking
Harry Potter

There's Going To Be Two New Harry Potter Books Released This Year But It's Not What You'd Hope & Some Fans Aren't Happy
Tyga Kylie Jenner Blac Chyna

“When I Got With Her, She Glo’d Up”: Tyga Dishes All On Kylie Jenner & Blac Chyna