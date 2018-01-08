Four Charged Over Death Of Woman Who Fell From Car Bonnet In Dudley

Four people have been charged over the death of a woman in a supermarket car park in the Black Country.

Ellie Underhill suffered head injuries in the car park of the Tesco store on Birmingham Road in Dudley at around 10.30pm on December 26, but died a week later.



West Midlands Police said Luke Hickman, 19, of Wassell Road, Wollescote has been charged with manslaughter and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.



Ross Bingham, 20, of Hagley Road, Edgbaston, Elly Phillips, 19, of Seymour Road and Hana Edwards, 18, of Grove Road, both Wollescote, are accused of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.



The force said they are due to appear before Walsall Magistrates' Court on January 10.



Ms Underhill was described by her family as a "bubbly, lively girl" who was the "life and soul of everything" and "lived life to the fullest".