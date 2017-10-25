Four Arrested Over Birmingham Drive-By Shooting

25 October 2017, 18:37

Mekel Sterling

Four men have been arrested on suspicion murder after a drive-by shooting in Hockley killed 36-year-old Mekel Sterling.

Firearms warrants were executed at properties in Dudley, Walsall, Bilston and west Birmingham after detailed intelligence analysis and intensive enquiries led police to the suspects.

The men, all aged 23 and 24, have been detained on suspicion of murder and will be questioned later today.

Mekel Sterling

Mr Sterling, aged 36 and known locally as Skelly, died after a drive-by shooting outside shops in Great Hampton Row, Hockley on Wednesday 13 September just after 9.30pm.

Forensic examinations of a Volkswagen Golf recovered a short time after the murder are still on-going and each new piece of evidence helps officers to fit the puzzle together.

Following the arrests, three further warrants have been executed in west Birmingham, Walsall and a unit on Summerfield Industrial Estate, Western Road, where an imitation firearm, four live shotgun cartridges and cannabis with a street value of £1000 were found.

Mekel Sterling Shooting Searches

Detective Inspector Jim Munro is leading the investigation. He said: “These arrests are a significant step forward in our hunt for Mr Sterling’s killer.

“We are working tirelessly to bring the perpetrator to justice along with anyone else who was involved in his murder.

“There will be no let-up in our efforts to tackle gun crime and those who seek to make other people’s lives a misery by bringing fear to our cities.”

Music News

See more Music News

Kardashians

6 Photos Of The Kardashians Trying To Hide Khloe's Pregnancy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Is Getting A Monster Like Harry Potter's Voldemort & We Must Protect Eleven At All Costs
Black and white

Cheryl’s Been Talking About Being In The Bedroom With Liam Payne & It’s Intense!

Cheryl

DJ Khaled & Asahd

DJ Khaled Bought His Son A Watch For His First Birthday & It's Worth More Than Your Entire Life Savings
Kylie Jenner ghost

WATCH: Fans Think There’s A Freddy Krueger Ghost In Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat & It’s Freaky!