Fatal Solihull Hit & Run

It happened during last night's rush hour

A man has been killed, following a hit and run in Solihull last night.

It happened as the 46 year-old was walking along Warwick Road during rush hour.

Police say a black VW Golf left the road and hit the victim as he walked on the pavement.

It drove off in the direction of Acocks Green.

Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield said: "Closing the road in both directions is an extreme measure but a necessary one as we conduct fingertip searches and carry out other enquiries for vital clues. We need to understand how and why the car left the road, and why the driver didn’t stop.

"We will reopen the road as soon as we can, but ask for people’s understanding during this difficult time for the man’s family and friends."

Closures are likely to remain in place until at least midday. Drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area and leave plenty of time for their journey.