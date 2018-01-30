Fans Remember West Brom Legend Cyrille Regis

30 January 2018, 11:37

Cyrille Regis

The former Baggies forward died suddenly 2 weeks ago

A very humbling but emotional scene at The Hawthorns this morning, as fans remembered West Brom legend Cyrille Regis.

He passed away suddenly 2 weeks ago and was known for playing a key role in fighting racism in sport.

This morning, hundreds of fans and players lined up outside the club's ground, breaking out in applause as the funeral cortege for Cyrille passed.

 

We spoke to many fans at The Hawthorns, and it's very obvious the legend made a lasting impression.

 

In his football career, Cyrille Regis scored more than 100 goals for the Baggies and had stints at Villa, Coventry and Wolves.

His family followed the cortege comforting one another, clearly very moved at the number of people gathered to remember their loved one.

In a tweet on Cyrille's account - they've also asked people who want to remember him to donate to charities close to the football legend's heart.

This lunchtime, a public open-air ceremony has been held at the club's ground - with thousands filling The Hawthorns.

 Our reporter Tom Bushell has been at the ceremony where he described the atmosphere as emotional.

 Wolverhampton singer Beverley Knight also performed at the remembrance.

