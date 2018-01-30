Fans Remember West Brom Legend Cyrille Regis

The former Baggies forward died suddenly 2 weeks ago

A very humbling but emotional scene at The Hawthorns this morning, as fans remembered West Brom legend Cyrille Regis.

He passed away suddenly 2 weeks ago and was known for playing a key role in fighting racism in sport.

This morning, hundreds of fans and players lined up outside the club's ground, breaking out in applause as the funeral cortege for Cyrille passed.

More applause and cries of "Cyrille" as the procession leaves The Hawthorns for a private funeral. The service at the ground will begin later. pic.twitter.com/gXKqlip2xR — Tom Bushell (@TomBushell92) January 30, 2018

We spoke to many fans at The Hawthorns, and it's very obvious the legend made a lasting impression.

Lifelong @WBA fans Chris and Simon tell me their favourite memories of the late and great Cyrille Regis. pic.twitter.com/J1v4qNRfqC — Tom Bushell (@TomBushell92) January 30, 2018

In his football career, Cyrille Regis scored more than 100 goals for the Baggies and had stints at Villa, Coventry and Wolves.

His family followed the cortege comforting one another, clearly very moved at the number of people gathered to remember their loved one.

In a tweet on Cyrille's account - they've also asked people who want to remember him to donate to charities close to the football legend's heart.

This lunchtime, a public open-air ceremony has been held at the club's ground - with thousands filling The Hawthorns.

Orvin has been telling us about his fondest memories of Cyrille Regis and what he meant to him. pic.twitter.com/CMEIruX6wf — Tom Bushell (@TomBushell92) January 30, 2018

Our reporter Tom Bushell has been at the ceremony where he described the atmosphere as emotional.

A moving and very emotional video tribute to Cyrille Regis. I'd be lying if I said I didn't shed a tear myself. pic.twitter.com/qS5L9snTxO — Tom Bushell (@TomBushell92) January 30, 2018

Wolverhampton singer Beverley Knight also performed at the remembrance.