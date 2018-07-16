Family Pay Tribute To Man Stabbed To Death In Birmingham

16 July 2018, 14:58

The family of a 28 year old man who was stabbed to

The family of a 28 year old man who was stabbed to death in Birmingham have paid tribute to him, saying he said he was take too soon.

They also say "We love and deeply miss you so much Reece. God bless you son and brother, uncle and fiancé."

Reece Hipwood died in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday 15th July) morning in Yardley Wood. 

Police have arrested a 54 year old man on suspicion of his murder who sustained serious injuries and he remains in hospital.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Chris and Kem Watch Their Best Bits

WATCH: Chris & Kem Cringe At Their Iconic Love Island Moments
Jade Thirlwall LGBTQ Ally

4 Important Reasons Jade Thirlwall Is The Ultimate LGTBQ+ Ally
Love Island Josh Mair

Love Island Josh Mair: Age, Job And Instagram Account Revealed As He Mixes Up ITV2 Villa
Love Island's Samira & Frankie

Love Island's Samira & Frankie Hint They've Moved In Together With Instagram Tease
Stranger Things Season Three Asset

Stranger Things Season 3: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers