Family Of Stabbed Birmingham Student Worry He'll Be Targeted Again

13 January 2017, 16:55

Mohammed Abdullah Birmingham Stabbing

The family of a Birmingham student stabbed outside college have spoken to Capital of their frustration

The family of a student who was stabbed three times outside his college in Birmingham have told Capital they are worried he'll be targeted again.

18 year old Mohammed Abdullah was attacked outside Joseph Chamberlain College at 11am on Monday.

His mum Saima and aunt Mahbuba Begum say police have been slow to respond to the attack.

West Midlands Police have told Capital they're checking CCTV and asking any witnesses to come forward. Mohammed's family worry there's not enough security in place at the hospital where he's being treated but West Midlands Police have also told Capital security measures are in place at the hospital to restrict visitor access.

