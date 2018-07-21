DNA Of Wolverhampton Man Helps Jail Him After Attack

The DNA of who West Midlands Police call a predatory offender has helped jail a man from Wolverhampton.

47 year old Carl Adams, of Wentbridge Road, followed his victim home one night in Tile Cross before attacking and robbing her.

She fought him back and some of his skin DNA was left under her fingernails.

The attack happened last October and the police have thanked the victim in helping to get a dangerous man off the streets.

He was handed a six year sentence for robbery.