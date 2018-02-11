'Utterly Devastated' After 11 Year Old Girl Stabbed In Wolverhampton

The family of Jasmine Forrester who was found seriously injured on Friday, 9th of February in Wolverhampton say they are 'utterly devastated'.

The 11-year-old was found just before 1am in Kent Road after a neighbour heard a disturbance.



Officers found Jasmine inside a house with multiple injuries, including a serious head wound.



She was left in a critical condition, but lost her fight for life in hospital yesterday afternoon with her family by her side.





A 51-year-old man, who is related to the youngster was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.



Jasmine’s dad, Simeon Forrester said: “This is a hugely tragic time for our family and the loss we feel is unexplainable. We are utterly devastated.



“Jasmine was a shining star and a huge part of us. We would really like to be left alone at this time while we come to terms with what has happened.”



A post mortem is expected to be held on Sunday, 11th February.

The house has been cordoned off to preserve the scene and to allow for forensic experts to conduct a thorough examination.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 77 of 9 February.