'Utterly Devastated' After 11 Year Old Girl Stabbed In Wolverhampton
11 February 2018, 07:31
The family of Jasmine Forrester who was found seriously injured on Friday, 9th of February in Wolverhampton say they are 'utterly devastated'.
The 11-year-old was found just before 1am in Kent Road after a neighbour heard a disturbance.
Officers found Jasmine inside a house with multiple injuries, including a serious head wound.
She was left in a critical condition, but lost her fight for life in hospital yesterday afternoon with her family by her side.
A 51-year-old man, who is related to the youngster was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.
Jasmine’s dad, Simeon Forrester said: “This is a hugely tragic time for our family and the loss we feel is unexplainable. We are utterly devastated.
“Jasmine was a shining star and a huge part of us. We would really like to be left alone at this time while we come to terms with what has happened.”
A post mortem is expected to be held on Sunday, 11th February.
The house has been cordoned off to preserve the scene and to allow for forensic experts to conduct a thorough examination.
Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 77 of 9 February.