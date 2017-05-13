Convicted Sex Offender Jailed For Wolverhampton Nurse's Murder

A Moseley man convicted of sex offences has been jailed for the murder of a nurse last year

56 year-old Leroy Campbell from Forest Road in Moseley admitted raping and killing 37 year-old Lisa Skidmore at her home last year.

He strangled her before setting the house on fire.

Campbell was also convicted of the attempted murder of Lisa's mother who was at the house in November.

In a statement by West Midlands Police they described the attack:

"Campbell had been released from prison just four months earlier having been incarcerated for 17 years for burglary and indecent assault. He had moved to Moseley from temporary accommodation in Bilston, but on the morning of Wednesday 24th November he subjected Lisa to a brutal assault before killing her.

"Campbell had planned his attack at least three days previously when he stole a set of step ladders from a property in nearby Mount Pleasant and concealed them in a public access-way behind Lisa’s house.

CCTV captured a dark figure carrying the ladders and then using them on the morning of the attack to climb up to the first floor bedroom window."