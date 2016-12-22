Capital Reports: Birmingham

Extra Safety Measures For Christmas Market

Capital's been told extra concrete barriers are being put in at Birmingham's German Christmas market. They're being installed along Bennett's Hill and Temple Street. West Midlands Police say it's to reassure the public following the Berlin lorry attack on Monday - and there's no specific threat. Foodbanks 'Will STruggle' To Keep Up With Demand A Wolverhampton Uni expert's told Capital his research shows the extent of food bank use is much higher than people might think. Doctor Steve Iafrati has been trying to take an independent look at it. It's thought 11,500 food packages are given out a month in the Black Country alone. And he says it's raised some issues about whether food banks are going to be able to keep up: Mum And StepDad On Trial Over Toddler Death

Two people will go on trial in the new year over the murder of a two year old boy in Wolverhampton. Jeremiah Regis died in hospital after suffering more thna 100 injuries in Wednesfield in November. His mum and stepdad were in court earlier.

Manhunt Continues After Berlin Christmas Market Attack

Wanted posters are going up across Europe to try and find the main suspect in the Berlin terror attacks. There's also a 100 thousand Euro reward for info on Anis Amri. His ID was found in the lorry which ploughed into a Christmas market on Monday - killing 12. West Mids Police Call For Victims Of Sex Exploitation Gang To Come Forward West Mids Police have told Capital they still believe there are more victims of a gang who sexually exploited young women. Five men were found guilty yesterday of a string of sex offences and human trafficking against teenagers in Coventry. The six victims had been targeted on Facebook and promised gifts and shopping trips, but were then abused. Inquest Rules Failures Contributed To Teenager's Death In A Lichfield Prison A jury has ruled the death of an 18 year-old inmate was contributed to by failures by prison staff at HMP Swinfen Hall near Lichfield. Josh Collinson was found hanged in his cell last September, the day after he was transferred from HMP Parc. He had a known history of mental health issues and self-harm. The jury said he should have been better monitored that first night. Calls For Independent Investigation Into HMP Birmingham Riot There are calls for the riot at HMP Birmingham last week to be investigated by an independent and outside observer. That's according to the former Chief Inspector of Prisons. Inmates took over several wings at the jail with squads being called in on Friday. The Justice Secretary's nominated the former director of the Welsh prison service to investigate.

Erdington Man Banned From Begging In Birmingham

A man from Erdington's been banned from begging in Birmingham after getting abusive to people around New Street. Tim Morton who's 35-years-old has 10 convictions in the last 2 years, most for begging or public order offences. Police say the court order to stop him asking people for cash was a last resort. Sparkhill Men Deny Terror Charge Four men, including two from Birmingham, have denied plotting to carry out a terror attack earlier this year. The 24 and 29 year-olds from Sparkhill appeared before the Old Bailey via Video link. The alleged plot was from May till August.

Woman Jailed For Stealing £300,000 From Birmingham Company

A Birmingham accountant who stole £300,000 from her boss has been jailed for 40 months.

Julie Sexton-Blythe from Severn Valley Caravan Park diverted the cash from a savings account at the firm in Hockley between February last year and Jan this year.

Graduates Urges To Fill Prison Officer Jobs After Birmingham Riot

Graduates are being encouraged to go straight into the prison service to increase the number of officers in the wake of last week's Birmingham prison riot.



Participants will complete a Masters degree while working alongside existing employees who will act as their mentors.



It follows months of unrest in prisons across England. Victims of Erdington Abuser Hope Speaking Out Will Help Others

A 101-year-old paedophile from Birmingham has become one of Britain's oldest ever prisoners, after being convicted of 30 sexual offences in the 1970s and 80s. Ralph Clarke from Erdington has been described as "evil" by one of his victims, as he is sentenced to 13 years in prison. She says he deserves to die behind bars:

Warnings Over Buying Products On Social Media

Capital's been told people buying fake handbags - for sale on social media - could actually be funding terrorism...and drug dealers.

Chris King from Dudley Trading Standards says they are monitoring closed sales on social media and are prepared to seize goods.

Wolverhampton Drug Dealer Jailed After Dawn Raid

A drug dealer from the Black Country has been jailed for 18 years after West Midlands police busted his illegal empire.

23 year-old Jerome Nash from Stanley Road in Bushbury was found hiding in a wardrobe with a revolver at his house in May during a dawn raid.

Officers found crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth half a million pounds.

Lawrence and Pratt Working Hard On New Movie

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt have told Capital it was hard work filming their new movie Passengers.



Their characters are travelling to a new life on another planet but their hibernation pods mysteriously wake them up 90 years before they reach their destination.

Beds Full At QE Last Year

Birmingham's QE Hospital had 100 percent of it's beds full all winter last year.

A report by the Nuffield Trust says too few spare beds across the country is increasing risk of infections spreading.

On average 95% of beds were taken every day last year.

But the QE is run by one in six trust who were full all winter.