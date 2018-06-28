Campaigners Call For Change To Law After Stourbridge Nightclub Death

28 June 2018, 07:23

Ryan Passey

24 year-old Ryan Passey was stabbed to death at Chicago's nightclub in August 2017

A petition set up to change the law, to allow families to appeal a jury's verdict has got more than 15,000 signatures.

It's after the death fo 24-year-old Ryan Passey last summer.

A man admitted the stabbing in court, but was cleared of murder and manslaughter by a jury and allowed to walk free.

Jason Connon's a family friend of Ryan's and told Capital there needs to be some way to challenge that decision.

The campaign needs 100,000 signatures for a debate to go to parliament.

On the petition website, campaigners say:

"We invite the Prime Minister - Theresa May and the Home Secretary - Sajid Javid to change the current law to allow equal rights of appeal for both the prosecution and defence and to allow us appeal against the Jury's decision to a higher court

"At present the families of victims have no right of appeal against a perverse acquittal by a jury.

"It is currently not a fair or equal judicial system when a judge and jury can be held to be wrong when the accused has been convicted, but are infallible when the accused has been acquitted."

 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Darylle Sargeant Love Island

Darylle Sargeant 'Love Island' 2018: Age, Instagram, Ex-Boyfriends and Tattoos Revealed
Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Has Teased A Future Solo Tour & Fans Couldn’t Be More Excited For It

Caspar Lee & Amber Driscoll

Caspar Lee's Opened Up About The Truth Around Claims He's Dating A Fan
Adele Sings at the Grammys

Adele's New Album: Release Date, Track List, Artwork & More

Kim Kardashian tristan Thompson

Watch: Kim Kardashian Persuades Tristan Thompson To Unblock Her At Khloe Kardashian's Birthday Party