Boss Of The NHS Moves To Birmingham Hospitals

The Medical Director of the NHS is leaving his job to Chair Birmingham Women & Children's hospitals

Sir Bruce Keogh has been in the job at the NHS for a decade, but says he'll stand down at the end of the year.

He'll become new Chairman of the Birmingham Women and Children's Hospitals after their merger earlier this year, taking over from current Chairman, Dame Christine Braddock.

Dan Matthews, Lead Governor, said:



"We are delighted that Sir Bruce Keogh will be joining our Board later this year. He is an experienced physician, renowned for his expertise in quality, clinical leadership and innovation who demonstrates a passion for the NHS, Birmingham and our newly merged organisation. His leadership in the Chairman role will be pivotal, and his ability to establish partnerships and advocate for our women’s and children’s care will be invaluable as we build on the successes of our hospitals and Board.



"It was this winning combination that appealed to us as we knew he was the right person for our organisation. We’re at an exciting point in our future as we develop our vision for women and children across the country and internationally, and we know that Bruce will help us on our road to making this a reality.”

Professor Sir Bruce Keogh, said:

"Birmingham has been my home for 20 years - its people and community mean a lot to me. I am delighted at the prospect of helping to improve health and care for its women and children. Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust is a new and outstanding organisation, and I look forward to working with staff and patients to continue to build on its success."



Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust Chairman, Dame Christine Braddock, DBE, DL, said:



"I am incredibly proud of what our Governors and Board have achieved over the last three years and I am delighted to be handing over to Sir Bruce who I know will continue their outstanding work."