Bodies Found In Suspected Murder-Suicide In Birmingham

26 September 2017, 10:19

police tape

The bodies of the husband and wife were found at separate address in the city's area.

West Midlands Police say the bodies of a husband and wife have been found in a suspected murder-suicide in Birmingham.

The male - who's believed to have killed his partner - was found in the garden of a property in Streetly just after midnight.

40 minutes later, his wife's body was found at an address in Rednal.

Officers say they aren't looking for anyone else in connection with it.

Post mortem examinations will now take place on the deceased who were both aged in their 30's.

Both areas have been cordoned off while enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.

