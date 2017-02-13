Birmingham Teen Jailed For New Year's Knife Attack

13 February 2017, 17:45

Aidan Morrissey Birmingham stabber jailed

The attack left a fitness competitor with 60 stitches on New Year's Day 2017

An 18 year-old from Birmingham has been jailed for a knife attack on Bristol Road.

Aidan Morrissey repeatedly stabbed fitness competitor Will Flint at a cash point on New Year's Day when he stepped in and tried to stop Morrissey from assaulting a woman.

Morrissey, from Billbrook Grove in Weoley Castle was sentenced to 8 years and 10 months.

Will Flint Birmingham stab victim knife Bristol Ro

 

Will has re-lived the horror to highlight the dangers of knife crime. He said: 

"I was at the ATM when I heard a commotion: a young woman was being yelled at.  

“I spoke to the man but almost immediately he pulled a knife and began stabbing me. I have had some martial arts training and managed to deflect some of the blows, without that I’m not sure I would still be alive.

“It was a traumatic time not only for myself but also my family; it will have a lasting physical and emotional impact and the scars will stay with me for life.

"It’s unlikely I’ll be able to return to full fitness again because of this and just shows how knives can permanently affect someone’s life.”


Will Flint Birmingham stab victim in intensive car


Detective Constable Gareth Johnson, from Force CID, said: 

"This was a particularly severe attack and one that highlights the dangers of carrying a knife as just one momentary lapse can have long-lasting consequences.

"Knife crime is unacceptable and we are committed to punishing those who ignore the risks and dangers of illegally carrying one.  

"We were thankful to the information provided by the public following our appeal which helped to build up the case against Morrissey."

Trending On Capital FM

Capital Valentines

Out Handy Print At Home Valentine's Cards Are All You Need This Year

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Single Valentine's Meme Asset

These Memes Will Make You Cry With Laughter 'Cause You're Single On Valentine's Day (Rather Than Just Crying)
Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt Shut Down Her School Bully Recently & The Story Is So Empowering

Little Mix Without Music

WATCH: Little Mix's 'Touch' Got The Bad Lip-Reading Treatment And It's The Funniest Thing We've Seen!

Little Mix

Stranger Things Season Two Details

The Security Around Season 2 Of Stranger Things Is Tighter Than MI5

Barb Stranger Things Death

The Stranger Things #JusticeForBarb Campaign Is Now Complete Because She's Just Re-Appeared