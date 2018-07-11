Birmingham Preps For World Cup Semi-Final

11 July 2018, 07:09

England fans Sweden Football World Cup Russia

Is it coming home? Birmingham seems to think so!

England take on Croatia in tonight's World Cup semi-final in Russia.

It's the first time the team have got this far in the competition in 28 years, after beating Sweden 2-0 on Saturday.

 Who do you think will win the game? Vote in our poll below...

 If England beat Croatia tonight, the lads will take on France in Sunday's final.

But in the meantime, police and ambulance services are asking people to be safe and respectful when out watching tonight's match.

Officers have been called out to more than 1,000 problems linked to the football, since the tournament began.

The trouble has seen ambulances and buses being jumped on.

West Midlands Ambulance says there's just no need for behaviour like that.

 West Midlands Police told Capital that people here have behaved themselves, more often than not, during the World Cup.

Officers will be in place in pubs and bars across the region ahead of England's match with Croatia tonight.

Buses which usually head down Broad Street are being diverted during the game, after people were filmed climbing on them on Saturday.

