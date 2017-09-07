Birmingham Is UK Candidate For 2022 Commonwealth Games

7 September 2017, 11:55

Commonwealth Games Birmingham Logo 2022

Birmingham has beaten Liverpool in the race to be the UK's candidate for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Having beaten Liverpool in a tight race to win the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport's backing, Birmingham must now convince the government to approve the bid and support the event's costs. 

We should hear about that decision in the next few weeks, with the Commonwealth Games Federation's final decision on where the 2022 Games will be held expected by the end of the year. 

Chief Executive of Commonwealth Games England, Paul Blanchard, was part of the assessment panel who selected the bid city. He said:

“A Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022 will deliver a lasting sporting, cultural and economic impact not just for the West Midlands but the country as a whole. I am sure that Birmingham could stage a fantastic Games, showcasing not only the West Midlands and a whole of the UK but the Commonwealth movement as a whole..”

“I would like to add my thanks to both Liverpool and Birmingham for their dedication in providing two outstanding bids and for their support throughout the entire process. The panel were convinced that both cities had the potential to host the Games in 2022 but we had to choose a winner and Birmingham came out marginally on top.”

“The Treasury now have an important decision to make and we will await the outcome with interest.” 

Birmingham had planned to bid to host the 2026 games, but an unexpected announcement about the withdrawal or Durban meant the bid was  brought forward by four years.

The city and wider West Midlands has been reacting to the news...

 

 

We chatted to Joel in Victoria Square who was practising his free running - he thinks it'd be great for the city to actually hold the games.

 

So, if Birmingham does win, what will be the venues? 

  • Alexander Stadium
  • Sandwell Aquatics Centre
  • Genting Arena
  • NEC
  • Arena Birmingham
  • University of Birmingham
  • Ricoh Arena
  • Villa Park
  • Symphony Hall
  • Victoria Square

Andy Street, Mayor of West Midlands, said:

“The regional support of the Midlands was a key determining factor and I want to thank all those regional agencies and organisations that have worked hard over the last six months to get us to this position. We will make the Commonwealth proud.”

Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce chief executive Paul Faulkner said: “It is brilliant news that the government have chosen Birmingham over Liverpool to be the UK’s candidate city to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games. 

“It has been a long, hard contest so far and it is great that we have got the nod to go forward.

“The race isn’t over yet – we have still got to compete against a few other cities across the Commonwealth to host the Games in 2022. “But this is a huge step forward. It is a massive vote of confidence from the government in Birmingham and in the whole region.

“A lot of hard work has been put in from many stakeholders across the region to get this far.

“Now we encourage everyone to get behind the bid, put our best foot forward and make sure the Commonwealth Games does come to Birmingham in 2022.”

Trending On Capital FM

Marvin Rochelle Humes

Marvin Humes Proves He & Rochelle Are #CoupleGoals With This Hilarious Instagram Exchange

Cheryl attends charity event

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Scarlett Moffatt Announced As I'm A Celebrity Pres

Scarlett Moffatt Lands 'Huge Gig' As The New I'm A Celeb Presenter & Reveals She's "So Excited"
Cheryl

Cheryl Shocked Fans By Replying To Their Tweets & Now She's Basically Our Twitter Mum

Cheryl

Kanye West Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have A DUE DATE For Baby 3 Amid Surrogacy Rumours

Liam Payne James Corden Riff-Off

WATCH: Prepare For The Feels As You Watch Liam Payne And James Corden Effortlessly Sing 'Best Song Ever'
Drake's Dad

Drake's Dad Dennis Graham Has Shared His Dating Advice & Now We're All Gonna Be Absolute Tinder Legends