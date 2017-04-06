Birmingham Fork Lift Truck Driver Jailed For Sex Offences

A 47 year-old fork lift truck driver from Birmingham has been sentenced to 11 years for sexually assaulting 4 teenage girls

47 year-old Roy Dempster from West Heath was found guilty of three counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of sexual assault and three counts of supplying drugs, all committed between 2005 and 2015.

He was arrested in 2016 after a girl reported that he'd assaulted her at a New Year's Eve party in 2014 when she was 13 years old.

Investigations led police to 3 more victims who'd been drugged before assaults at his flat.

DC Michelle Palmer from the Public Protection Unit said the case should send out a clear message to other victims of historical abuse.



“The victims in this case were affected for years by what had happened. It took a great deal of bravery to come forward but they decided they had to in order to prevent other young women becoming victims.



“Allegations of this nature will always be taken seriously by our officers no matter how many years have passed and I hope the lengthy sentence that has been handed out proves that it is never too late to tell your story and take a dangerous offender off the streets."



Dempster was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and has been handed a sexual harm prevention order preventing him from having contact with any female under the age of 16.



