Birmingham Doctors Launch New App To Save Lives In A Terror Attack

5 January 2017, 06:40

Person on phone

A new app to people save lives in a terror attack has been launched by two Birmingham doctors.

CitizenAID has been developed by military and civilian medics to teach people about how to provide potentially life-saving treatment before the arrival of emergency services in the event of an incident.

The information is available through an app and pocketbook and is designed to complement the "Run, Hide, Tell'' guidance given by the National Counter Terrorism Security Office in the wake of the Paris attacks.

The current threat level for international terrorism in the UK is currently at "severe'', meaning an attack is highly likely.

The citizenAID system is intended to give members of the pubic straightforward information on how to plan, prepare and react to an incident.

Its creators say it could prove most effective in the immediate aftermath of an attack when emergency services may be primarily concerned with removing a threat, rather than treating victims.

While many people may know how to react to a medical emergency such as a heart attack, they say a different response is needed to act effectively after a serious injury from bomb blast, gunshot and stabbing.

Quick actions, particularly to stop bleeding through techniques such as applying a tourniquet, will save lives, they say.

Sir Keith Porter, professor of clinical traumatology at the University of Birmingham, is one of four clinicians behind the initiative.

CitizenAID founder Brigadier Tim Hodgetts said the initiative should not scare people.

:: The free app is available via the Google Play or the Apple App Store. The pocket book can be bought for #1.99 from medtree.co.uk and spservices.co.uk. More information can be found at citizenaid.org.

