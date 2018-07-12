Birmingham Celebrates Successful World Cup Campaign

The England lads reached the semi-final for the first time in 28 years

England's World Cup Dream is over.

They crashed out in the semi-final of the competition after a 2-1 defeat to Croatia in Moscow last night.

Pubs and clubs across Birmingham and the Black Country were rammed with fans watching the game.

It was looking hopeful in the first half, with England taking the lead in the 5th minute thanks to a goal from Trippier, after a free kick.

But it was in the second half where England started to flag.

Croatia took the lead in extra time, setting England's fate.

It means Croatia will take on France in the final on Sunday, and England take on Belgium for third place.