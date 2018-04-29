Aston Mosque Crash "Not Terror-Related"

29 April 2018, 07:31

Aston, Birmingham, mosque crash

Two teenagers who were hit by a car outside a Birmingham mosque are believed to have been victims of a targeted attack that was not terror-related, police said.

Detectives are trying to trace a silver car which failed to stop at the scene of the collision on Ettington Road, Aston, at around 2.15pm on Friday.

A 19-year-old man is in hospital with head and back injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

West Midlands Police said a 17-year-old boy is also in hospital with head and leg injuries which are not serious.

Detective Sergeant Adam Williams said: "We are still trying to establish the motive for the attack and we are looking at CCTV opportunities from the surrounding area.

"I'd really like to hear from anyone who has any information or CCTV of the incident or who may have dash cam footage."

