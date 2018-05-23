Arrest At Dover After Fatal Shooting in Handsworth

A man was found shot dead in a car on Tuesday night.

Police were called to Maxwell Avenue just before 5pm where the 22-year-old was found with fatal wounds and couldn't be saved.

On Wednesday morning, West Midlands Police said two people had been arrested over his murder. A 23-year-old man's being held on suspicion of murder whilst a woman, also 23, is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The pair, both from Birmingham, were picked up trying to board a ferry to Dover overnight.

A post-mortem examination's still to take place and police won't be naming the victim yet but say his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The area has been sealed off while forensic examinations are underway and officers are speaking to witnesses who were in the area at the time.

Detective Inspector Warren Hines says:

"We have had an overwhelming amount of information from members of the local community which has enabled some really swift progress to be made with this investigation."