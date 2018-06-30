Arrest After Wolverhampton Machete Attack

30 June 2018, 07:34

Generic Police Pic

A man's been arrested over a machete attack in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police say a 21-year-old man from the city handed himself into a police station after a 24-year-old was left with serious injuries.

He was hurt in Tremont Street at around 2.30pm on Tuesday 26 June.

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Detectives are questioning the 21-year-old on suspicion of wounding, but officers are still appealing for witnesses. 

They are asking people to contact with on 101 quoting log number 1490 of 26/6/18. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

