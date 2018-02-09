Arrest After Schoolgirl Stabbed In Wolverhampton

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a schoolgirl was stabbed in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police said the 11-year-old has been left with serious injuries after a disturbance at a house in Kent Road at around 1am on Friday.



Officers found a girl inside the address with multiple injuries including a serious head injury, and a man was arrested in the house on suspicion of attempted murder.



The girl is critically ill in hospital, while the 51-year-old suspect, who is related to the youngster, is in hospital for treatment for a cut hand.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to Kent Road, shortly before 1am this morning (Friday).



A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Ambulance staff and MERIT arrived to find an 11-year-old girl inside a property with multiple serious injuries.



"The girl was in a critical condition and ambulance staff worked quickly as a team to administer life-saving trauma care on scene before she was taken by land ambulance on blue lights to hospital; the doctor travelled with the ambulance crew to continue vital treatment en route.



"An elderly woman was also assessed and treated on scene after suffering less serious injuries before being taken to hospital for further checks."