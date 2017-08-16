£5K Reward For Info After Solihull House Party Stabbing

16 August 2017, 14:02

James Atherley Solihull murder suspect

A reward of £5,000 is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the key suspect in the murder case of Callum Lees in Solihull.

West Midlands Police believe someone knows where 21 year-old James Atherley is, and has warned that they will be prosecuted if they don't cooperate with them.

Callum was stabbed in the neck following what police believe to be a dispute at a house party in Hopwas Grove on Sunday 6 August.

He was found collapsed in nearby Haselour Road by a member of the public and later died in hospital.

West Midlands Police Detective Inspector Jim Munro urged anyone with information on Atherley’s whereabouts to get in touch.

A statement released on behalf of the family added: “Anyone who knew Callum knew he was a genuine, loving, caring person who always wanted to give to others.

Callum Lees Solihull Murder Victim August 2017

“He was really hard working and worked with his Dad six days a week.

“He always made sure that he looked after people and only a few days before he died, he helped a stranger he met in the street get home safely.

“He was a really sensitive boy and when he was upset he would always phone his mom, and said she always made him feel better.

“Every morning we wake up and we realise our son has gone Callum we’re never going to see him again. The only thing that keeps us going is knowing that we have to be there for our children and family, so we’ve got to get through this but our lives will never be the same again.

“To the person that has taken Callum from us, please do the right thing and give yourself up. We need some sense of closure. Please allow us to bury our boy. 
If there are any family or friends out there who have any information and know anything or know of James Atherley’s whereabouts, please, please do the right thing and come forward.”

Three men aged 21, 20 and 18 arrested in connection with the stabbing have been bailed while enquiries progress.

