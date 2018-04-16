16 Year-Old Charged Over Teens Death In Wolverhampton

16 April 2018, 08:14

Viktorija Sokolova Wolverhampton

Viktorija Sokolova's body was found in West Park on Thursday morning.

A 16 year-old boy has been charged with murdering and raping the 14 year-old girl.

She was found in the city's West Park just before 7am with serious injuries.

A post-mortem examination concluded she died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Viktorija’s family have today paid tribute to their loved one:

“Viktorija was like a little angel, she made our lives so colourful and full of meaning.

“We can’t believe she has left us at such a young age. We will never forget you our sweetheart.

“You will be living in our hearts, soul and mind forever. Goodbye our little angel.”

A second teenage boy, aged 17, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further investigation.

West Park remains closed while a comprehensive forensic examination is continued.

The 16-year-old from Wolverhampton who was arrested on Friday (13 April) is due to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court.

