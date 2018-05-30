15 Year Old Stabbed To Death In Wolverhampton

30 May 2018, 12:15

Police

It happened in the Merry Hill area of the city last night

A murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old boy died in a stabbing in Wolverhampton last night (Tuesday 29th May).

Officers were called to Langley Road, Merry Hill, just after 11pm following reports of disorder involving a group of youths.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: 

“Crews arrived to find a 15-year-old boy with serious injuries. The team of ambulance staff worked quickly to begin administering advanced life support to him at the scene and this continued as he was transferred to New Cross Hospital.

“Sadly, shortly after arrival at hospital it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased.”

Part of Langley Road has been cordoned off while investigations are carried out and door to door enquiries are taking place. 

Officers are also viewing CCTV in the area as they seek to establish who was responsible for the knife attack. 

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Mallett, from Force CID, said: 

"A young boy has tragically been killed and we are determined to find out why this has happened.

"We are talking about the terrible loss of a 15-year-old boy, someone who had their life to live, and we will be working round the clock to find who was responsible.

"We are following a number of active lines of enquiry and would urge anyone with information which could assist our enquiries to call us as soon as possible."


Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Niall Aslam Love Island Tattoo

Love Island 2018 Contestant Niall Aslam Will Make You Fall In Love With Him... For His Knowledge On Harry Potter

13 Reasons Why Season 3: Everything We Need Answering

Jade Thirlwall Joins The Struts Asset

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Joining Her Boyfriend's Rock Band, The Struts, On Stage Is Everything
Love Island 2015 Cast

Love Island 2015: Where Are Your Favourite Couples Now? And How Successful Have They Been?
Lili Reinhart Pregnancy Rumour Asset

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Forced To Address 'Pregnancy' Rumours After This Picture Circulated