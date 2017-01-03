Capital's Big FAT Quiz of the Year - 2016 Edition

We know A LOT has happened last year - you don't need to tell us. But we wanna know if you've really been paying attention...

Last year was - let's face it - MANIC. From Pokémon actually making a comeback to some massive album releases, and everything in between... But how much do you really remember?

That's not a rhetorical question. We're actually putting your knowledge of 2016 to the test.

So just how much attention was you paying to the past 365 days?!

You May Also Like...