After Millions Of Votes, We Now Have A Winner For Capital's Best Fans 2017!

9 February 2017, 20:40

Best Fans of 2017 Asset

You voted in your MILLIONS. Now we've got the one victor who's walking away with that #BestFans2017 crown.

For the past few weeks, everyone from Little Monsters to Sheerios have been sending Twitter into a frenzy, by voting to prove they're the Best Fans of 2017.

The competition was tough, with several acts knocking one another off of the top spot, repeatedly, but after over 23 million votes, you've picked a winner.

> Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10

AND IT'S ONE DIRECTION!

One Direction American Music AwardsPic: Getty

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have wooed you lot to the top of the Best Fans leaderboard for a second year, in a row, meaning Directioners really are the greatest fans of 2017!

Despite still being on their hiatus, One Direction didn't lose any of their fans, and this year, they're bigger than ever! Don't get us wrong - it was close! 1D generated 10,190,362 votes, beating off 29 of the world's biggest fan groups.

Camila Cabello - who had the top spot for a lot of the competition - came in at a very close second, with 8,284,638 votes. That's pretty good seeing as it's her first year as a solo artist!

And finally, Lady Gaga won the bronze medal, with 2,323,349 votes, having won the whole competition back in 2015.

> Shout Out To Little Mix! The Ladies Lead The 2017 BRIT Awards Nominations List

Check out the full list of #BestFans2017 here:

  1. One Direction
  2. Camila Cabello
  3. Lady Gaga
  4. Rihanna
  5. Fifth Harmony
  6. Shawn Mendes
  7. Little Mix
  8. 5 Seconds of Summer
  9. The Vamps
  10. Justin Bieber
  11. Selena Gomez
  12. Katy Perry
  13. James Arthur
  14. ZAYN
  15. Zara Larsson
  16. Ed Sheeran
  17. Demi Lovato
  18. Cheryl
  19. Bruno Mars
  20. Nathan Sykes
  21. Sia
  22. Ariana Grande
  23. Taylor Swift
  24. Louisa Johnson
  25. Dua Lipa
  26. Olly Murs
  27. Beyoncé
  28. The Chainsmokers
  29. Drake
  30. The Weeknd

You May Also Like...

Best Bits Of One Direction Kissing

00:49

Trending On Capital FM

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10

Taylor Swift

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!