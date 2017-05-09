Zedd’s Bringing The Party Vibes To The Summertime Ball – He’s Confirmed For The Line Up!

9 May 2017, 07:50

Zedd

The DJ will be getting you jumping on June 10th!

‘Stay’ featuring Alessia Cara is definitely one of our top tracks of the past year – and Zedd’s coming to perform it at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone!

#CapitalSTB 2017 Line-Up - Stormzy, Shawn Mendes, Maroon 5 & MORE Are Coming To The Ball!

With a host of hits under his belt including ‘I Want You To Know’ featuring Selena Gomez and ‘stay the Night’ with Hayley Williams, you know his set is going to be HUGE.

It wouldn’t be the #CapitalSTB without a killer DJ set or two… and you know Zedds gonna BRING IT!

The only place to be is Wembley Stadium on 10th June – so you’d better make sure you’re first in line for tickets! Tickets go on sale Thursday (May 11th) at 8am, and if you’ve signed up as a Capital VIP, you’ll be receiving your pre-sale link tonight. Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers will have exclusive pre-sale access from 8am on Wednesday to get your hands on tickets!    

Keep it Capital Breakfast tomorrow morning from 7am as we add more HUGE names to the UK’s BIGGEST Summer party, get downloading the app if you haven’t already – the #CapitalSTB is going to get EVEN bigger!

An A-Z Of The Things That You Absolutely Cannot Forget To Bring To Capital's Summertime Ball

Zedd feat. Alessia Cara - 'Stay'

Official Music Video

03:33

 

