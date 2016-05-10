ZAYN - 'Like I Would'

10 May 2016, 08:50

ZAYN - LIKE I WOULD

03:26

There's lazer light shows, neon-lit bodysuits and ZAYN looking dreamy AF. What more do you need?

ZAYN is back with his creepiest and coolest solo music video for 'Like I Would', which is a complete departure from his previous promos for the rest of his 'Mind Of Mine' singles.

WATCH: Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Behind The Scenes On Their Vogue Shoot Is #CoupleGoals

The ex-One Direction singer dropped his debut album earlier this year - spawning several hits like 'Pillowtalk' and 'It's You', and 'Like I Would'  marks his third official release from the record.

The video features an incredible lazer lights show in a dark room while ZAYN wears a neon-lit body suit in the style of them movie Tron.

And what's going on with his odd contact lenses? Creepy AF!

