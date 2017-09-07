ZAYN Feat. Sia - 'Dusk Till Dawn'

ZAYN feat. Sia - 'Dusk Till Dawn' Official Music Video 05:37

Would 100% watch a 'Die Hard' movie starring Mr Malik now.

There's high-octane car chases, explosions and bad guys. We're not talking about the latest movie by Jason Statham - we're actually banging on about Zayn Malik's new video for his song 'Dusk Till Dawn'.

Singing alongside Sia's incredible vocals, ZAYN becomes a full-on action star in the video which was directed by Marc Webb, who - ironically - also directed 'The Amazing Spider-Man', as well as '(500) Days Of Summer'.

Pic: Getty

The 'PILLOWTALK' singer also appears alongside actress Jemima Kirke, who has appeared in 'The Simpsons', as he tries to escape the baddies in a thrilling car chase. (Oh, and in a sexy ass Jaguar, too.)

'Dusk Till Dawn' is ZAYN's sixth single as a lead artist, having also collaborated with Taylor Swift and PARTYNEXTDOOR, previously.

ZAYN feat. Sia - 'Dusk Till Dawn' Lyrics:

[Verse 1: ZAYN]

Not tryna be indie

Not tryna be cool

Just tryna be in this

Tell me are you too?

Can you feel where the wind is?

Can you feel it through

All of the windows

Inside this room

[Pre-Chorus: ZAYN & Sia]

'Cause I wanna touch you baby

I wanna feel it too

I wanna see the sunrise

On your sins just me and you

Light it up, on the run

Let's make love tonight

Make it up, try, fall in love, try

[Chorus: ZAYN & Sia]

But you'll never be alone

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here

I'll hold you in these forearms

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am out here

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here

[Verse 2: ZAYN]

We were shut like a jacket

So do your zip

We would roll down the rapids

To find a wave that fits

Can you feel where the wind is?

Can you feel it through

All of the windows

Inside this room

[Pre-Chorus: ZAYN & Sia]

'Cause I wanna touch you baby

I wanna feel it too

I wanna see the sunrise

On your sins just me and you

Light it up, on the run

Let's make love tonight

Make it up, try, fall in love, try

[Chorus: ZAYN]

But you'll never be alone

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here

I'll hold you when things go wrong

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here

[Bridge: ZAYN & Sia]

Could you loved in your body?

So, only you that can stop it

Go, give love to your body

So, only you that can stop it

Go, give love to your body

So, only you that can stop it

Go, give love to your body

Go, give love to your body

[Chorus: ZAYN & Sia]

But you'll never be alone

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here

I'll hold you when things go wrong

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here