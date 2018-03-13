Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Shock Fans As They Reportedly Split After Two Years Together

Zayn took to Instagram earlier today and posted a cryptic message hinting at the break up...

Having dated for the last 28 months, it's been revealed that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have ended their relationship.

A source close to the couple told a tabloid, “Sadly Zayn and Gigi have separated. They are no longer a couple but they do remain close and are supportive of each other. The reality is that they’ve grown apart, having been together for a long time."

Zayn took to Instagram earlier today and posted a cryptic message that read, 'When Life throws you lemons , catch em so they don’t hit you in the fu*****g face'.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) onMar 13, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

The source went on to add, “They have crazy work schedules that would put pressure on any relationship.”

Zayn has unfollowed Gigi on Instagram and in 2018 we know that that's not good for a relationship.



More news to follow as soon as we have it!



> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Zayn News!

Whilst you're here, check out Zayn's brilliant music video for 'Dusk Till Dawn'...

