Is Zayn Planning A Tell-All Book?! The Star's Said To Be Writing An ‘Explosive’ Autobiography

15 August 2016, 13:52

Zayn Malik

Zayn’s apparently planning to reveal all the secrets behind One Direction’s squeaky clean image…

It looks like Simon Cowell might have something new to worry about… Zayn Malik is apparently planning a tell-all book exposing the secrets of his time in One Direction!

It Looks Like Zayn Malik’s Finally Had His Tattoo Of Perrie Edwards Covered Up…

According to the Daily Mail, Zayn’s planning an autobiography to give fans an insight into his life as part of the world’s biggest boyband. A source claimed, “This book is going to be explosive and Simon will be furious with Zayn and may even try to stop it coming out. But Zayn is determined to reveal the secrets behind the clean image that was always so fiercely protected by the band’s publicity machine.”

The autobiography is apparently going to “document every intimate detail about the five years he spent touring the world with 1D” – so you know that will make for one hell of a read…

 

Zayn previously told Fader magazine, “As much as I was in that band, and I loved everything that we did, that's not music that I would listen to. I want to make music that I think is cool s**t."

As well as exposing all the secrets he shared with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne, we’ll no doubt get to hear all about his split from Perrie Edwards and his new relationship with Gigi Hadid too.

Now, where can we preorder this – because we’re already DYING to read it! 

8 Pieces Of Incredible Zayn Fan-Art That'll Make You Fall In Love With A Drawing

ZAYN Music

See more ZAYN Music

Pillow Talk (Handbag House Club Mix)
ZAYN

Latest Zayn Malik News

See more Latest Zayn Malik News

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Zayn Doesn't Want To Be Part Of A "Power Couple" & Insists He & Gigi Are Normal
Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Has Got A New Tattoo And We're Completely Here For It
Zayn and Gigi

Every Lyric From Zayn’s New Song 'Still Got Time' That Might Just Be About Gigi Hadid

Zayn and Aladdin

Fans Want Zayn Malik To Be Cast As Aladdin In The Live-Action Adaptation But They're Overlooking One Major Detail
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Versus by Versace

The Photos Of Zayn In His New Versace Campaign Are Getting Us Hot Under The Collar

More News

See more More News

Liam Payne in Capital

Everything We Know About Liam Payne's Debut Album So Far: Release Date, Tracklist & More
Cardi B and boyfriend Offset

Cardi B Pregnant: Due Date, Boyfriend And Baby Gender Details Revealed
Chloe Ferry Surgery Timeline

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Surgery Timeline: Before And After Pictures Revealed
Khloé Kardashian Waving to Caitlyn Jenner

Looks like Caitlyn Jenner brutally shaded Khloe Kardashian in latest Instagram post
Jesy Nelson Absent From little Mix Asset

Little Mix's Latest Message From The Studio Has Left Fans Confused