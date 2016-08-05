It Looks Like Zayn Malik’s Finally Had His Tattoo Of Perrie Edwards Covered Up…

5 August 2016, 10:34

Zayn Malik tattoo

He’s moved on to Gigi Hadid, and it looks like he’s finally removed all traces of his ex a year to the day after they split…

It’s been a year since Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards parted ways and it looks like Zayn’s finally got rid of every trace of his past relationship… by having his tattoo of Perrie covered up.

Zayn Malik’s Landed A Massive Hollywood Role… But You Might Not Get To See Him On Screen

Zayn famously got a portrait of Perrie on his upper arm back in 2013 when the couple were together but in a Snapchat posted a year to the day after the couple split, Zayn could be seen with a much darker inking at the top of his arm.

While it’s not clear what the artwork actually is from the photo, it’s pretty clear that it’s not the drawing of Perrie any longer…

Gigi shared the image of her boyfriend cooking her fried chicken on Snapchat days after it was revealed that the couple had moved in together – and we’re now even more jealous of their relationship as she’s not only got a hunky hotty but he cooks too!

We always knew the Perrie inking was probably going to go at some point after the couple split up, but it still feels like the end of an era – and the fact it comes a year after the couple split up has got us all up in our #Zerrie feelings!

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations In 19 RIDICULOUSLY Hot Pictures

 

ZAYN Music

See more ZAYN Music

Pillow Talk (Handbag House Club Mix)
ZAYN

Latest Zayn Malik News

See more Latest Zayn Malik News

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Zayn Doesn't Want To Be Part Of A "Power Couple" & Insists He & Gigi Are Normal
Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Has Got A New Tattoo And We're Completely Here For It
Zayn and Gigi

Every Lyric From Zayn’s New Song 'Still Got Time' That Might Just Be About Gigi Hadid

Zayn and Aladdin

Fans Want Zayn Malik To Be Cast As Aladdin In The Live-Action Adaptation But They're Overlooking One Major Detail
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Versus by Versace

The Photos Of Zayn In His New Versace Campaign Are Getting Us Hot Under The Collar

More News

See more More News

Liam Payne in Capital

Everything We Know About Liam Payne's Debut Album So Far: Release Date, Tracklist & More
Cardi B and boyfriend Offset

Cardi B Pregnant: Due Date, Boyfriend And Baby Gender Details Revealed
Chloe Ferry Surgery Timeline

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Surgery Timeline: Before And After Pictures Revealed
Khloé Kardashian Waving to Caitlyn Jenner

Looks like Caitlyn Jenner brutally shaded Khloe Kardashian in latest Instagram post
Jesy Nelson Absent From little Mix Asset

Little Mix's Latest Message From The Studio Has Left Fans Confused