Where Is ZAYN & Why Has His Instagram Turned Into An Art Exhibition?

We've not had any new music from ZAYN for a while now, but is he teasing us with some on Insta?

September 2017 was the last time ZAYN released new music. 'Dusk Till Dawn', his powerhouse anthem alongside Sia, was the very last time we heard his smooth AF voice drift over a magical melody. So where's he at now?

The biggest potential clue about new music from ZAYN is his Tate-worthy Instagram feed which has basically turned into a Damien Hirst exhibition in recent times.

Since 2018 rolled around, the 'PILLOWTALK' star has been regularly posting poems on Insta alongside some very artistic videos of a piano...

Poem A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) onFeb 20, 2018 at 6:21pm PST

Poem A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) onFeb 14, 2018 at 8:23am PST

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) onFeb 20, 2018 at 8:07am PST

So what is all this about? Should we be expecting ZAYN's second album sometime soon? Is there a new single we can get our hands on soon? We really hope the answer to all of therse questions is yes.

They're questions fans have been asking for a long time now and it seems everyone is eager for ZM2 to become the world's favourite new record..

Where is Zayn?? — Lebo (@PinkMaddi2) February 20, 2018

I MISS ZAYN SO MUCH WHERE IS HE — ً ‎ (@zarryalbum) February 20, 2018

NGL, we're actually really enjoying ZAYN's edgy Instagram feed at the moment, but if he could back up all the arty greatness with some musical greatness too, we'd be even happier!

Could these poems that ZAYN's posting end up being lyrics for some of his new songs? Will we hear any of these piano emlodies grace ZM2? SO MANY QUESTIONS RN!

